Spinach can turn harmful if consumed in excess; who should avoid this superfood

Green vegetables are a must in a healthy lifestyle. The leafy green vegetables are high in protein, hence, are extremely vital for our good health. However, anything in excess can pose a threat and the same goes for the green vegetables. If taken limitlessly, these vegetables can also impact the health of individuals. Of the lot, spinach is one vegetable that needs to be consumed carefully and in limited quantities. This way, the human system will be able to reap the benefits and it won’t cause any harm. These green leaves are versatile, therefore can be included in both raw and cooked forms in your diet. From smoothies, soup, to omelette or grinded – spinach can be consumed in a number of ways. Everybody is aware of the benefits spinach gives, but it is equally important to understand what happens when you eat spinach in excess.

Spinach is low in calories, loaded with healthy nutrients, rich in essential minerals, and vitamins like calcium, magnesium, iron, vitamin A, C, and K. Including these green leaves in your diet will reduce the risk of cancer, manage blood sugar levels, lose weight and increase the haemoglobin level in the blood.

Advertisement

Consuming a small bowl of spinach daily is not harmful to health or it won’t lead to any side effects. Eating excess spinach every day might impact your health in the following ways:

>Allergy: Apart from the bunch of minerals and vitamins, the leafy green vegetable contains histamine, which is a chemical found in some of the body’s cells that might trigger a minor pseudo allergic effect.

>Stomach issues: Spinach has loads of fibre, hence, it can lead to stomach issues such as bloating, gas, and cramps.

>Deficiency of nutrients: Spinach contains oxalic acid, and when the amount of this compound in the human body exceeds the normal level, it affects the ability of the body to absorb other minerals. It might lead to mineral deficiency.

>Toxic reaction: Above all, too much spinach intake can have a toxic effect on the body.

Advertisement

It is advised that people should be cautious of their spinach intake. However, people who have these ailments should avoid consuming this leafy vegetable.

>History of kidney stone: If the amount of oxalic acid increases in the body, it’s hard for the system to flush it out. Hence, calcium oxalate stones get accumulated on the kidneys, increasing the risk of kidney stones.

>Joint issues: Oxalic acid when mates with purine – another compound found in spinach – might trigger gout which is a type of arthritis. For people who suffer from joint pain, swelling, and inflammation, excess spinach might just worsen the symptoms.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.