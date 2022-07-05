Spiny Gourd or Kantola: Several Benefits Of The Green Vegetable

Since childhood, we have been hearing that green vegetables are good for our health. While we didn’t eat/believed the same while we were young, we have now understood the benefits. Today, we are taking a look at the benefits of the spiny gourd, which belongs to the bitter gourd family.

It is important to include green vegetables in your diet as they are beneficial for health. The nutrients present in green vegetables help the body to stay healthy. Spiny gourd is one such vegetable which is beneficial. It is also known as Kantola. Kantola also helps in getting rid of many serious diseases.

In Ayurveda, kantola is considered medicine as it improves the immunity of the body as well as the digestive system. Consumption of kantola relieves the problems of gas, constipation and other diseases. Kantola can be consumed in many ways. Many make dishes, pickles or bhujia of kantola to make it a part of their diet.

Let’s take a look at the benefits of kantola in weight loss:

1. Kantola can help control obesity reduced or controlled.

2. The phytochemicals present in kantola are beneficial for health. Kantola is rich in nutrients and has no calories.

3. Kantola is rich in protein and also delicious in eating. Consuming it every day gives strength to the body and helps you remain energetic throughout the day.

Let’s take a look at how kantola helps in constipation:

1. Kantola’s taseer is cold and it provides coolness to the body.

2. Eating it during summers and monsoon is even more beneficial.

3. Those who have digestive issues can also consume this vegetable

4. The pulp and seeds of the kantola are rich in soluble fibre.

5. There are many nutrients that are found in kantola, which help in keeping the stomach healthy.

6. Gas troubles can also be reduced after consuming kantola.

