Spread over 2.2 million square feet, Lulu's biggest mall opens in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday inaugurated the Lulu Mall in the state capital.

After inaugurating it, Adityanath took a round of the mall along with Lulu Group chairman Yusuffali MA and saw its key attractions including the mega LuLu Hypermarket and the family entertainment zone Funtura.

Yusuffali M.A, chairman Lulu Group said, “I met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji in 2018 and presented the details of the Lulu Lucknow. He instantly said that you start the work, the government will support (you). I would like to thank him and the Government of Uttar Pradesh for all the support." Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and former Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma were also present at the inaugural function.

Located on the Amar Shaheed Path, Golf City, Lulu Mall will be home to some of the biggest brands in India.

Catering to the diverse taste of every visitor, the mall houses 15 fine dining restaurants and cafes, and a massive food court with 25 brand outlets that have a capacity of seating 1600 patrons.

Spread over 2.2 million square feet, Lulu mall will also have a dedicated wedding shopping arena with the choicest jewellry, fashion, and premium watch brands.

An 11-screen PVR superplex will be launched later this year. The mall will be equipped with a dedicated multi-level parking facility for over 3,000 vehicles.

With the launch, Lulu Group International will have five malls in the country, the others being in Kochi, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Thrissur. The group has an extensive expansion plan in India, with many more projects in the pipeline.

