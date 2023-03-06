Spring is just around the corner, and it’s the perfect time to give your home a fresh new look. One of the easiest ways to do this is by incorporating spring colours into your home decor. Spring colours are bright, cheerful, and full of life, and they can instantly transform any room in your home.

From adding colourful accent pieces to painting your walls in fresh new hues, we’ll show you how to create a vibrant and inviting space that celebrates the beauty of the season. Whether you’re looking to create a bold and dramatic look or something subtler and sophisticated, there are plenty of ways to incorporate spring colours into your home decor. So why not embrace the season and bring some colour and vitality into your home this spring?

“Spring is the season of renewal and is the ideal time to add a little pop of colour, vibrant patterns and textures to your home. This can be a wonderful way to shake off the winter blues and transition into spring. To achieve this aesthetic, a mood board is a great place to start. It can help lay out and organize all the design elements that inspire you. When choosing a colour palette, remember to opt for natural hues and soft pastels, which are a perfect way to give your home a fresh upgrade," says Chavi Sood, Lecturer, Styling for interiors, PearlxStudio.

Advertisement

Also Read: Holi 2023: Top Tips for Preventing Damage and Ensuring Healthy Hair Post-Celebrations

Preetu Muley Pandey, Founder and Chief Interior Designer, Pree D’fine shares 5 tips on how to use the shades of spring in your home decor and do it right:

The right shades - When one thinks of spring, one thinks of a pop of colours but we often miss the shades of fresh blue waters decrystallizing from the white ice. Use a proportion of 60:40 for colour pops versus boys blues and whites. Soft furnishings - over a period of time colours can get monotonous to look at, so soft furnishings are an easy way to add flexibility to your decor. Warm tones - spring season is also accompanied by new branches so shades of wood would add the perfect balance to the colour pops. Aromas - home decor is not all visual, it must appeal to all the senses. Add aromas in the form of potpourris and fresh flowers like tuberoses. The sense of taste - Add a jar of water infused with lots of colourful fruits and chilled ice. It would keep both your home and your body cool. Add a touch of edible flowers for some extra magic.

Advertisement

“Mixing and matching patterns and textures is also a great way to bring about a spring-inspired aesthetic. Another great way to add colour to your home is through accents and accessories, such as accent pillows, throw blankets and rugs in soothing shades of lavender, sky blue and mint green. Hanging wall art and decor depicting picturesque meadows and blooming flowers can also bring a lively touch to the space," adds Sood.

“If you’re looking for an easy and relatively inexpensive way to freshen up your home for spring, then you can also look at layering fabrics and textiles to add depth and a fresh feel to the space," believes Sood. Lastly, remember to trust your instincts and make your home a reflection of your style and taste.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here