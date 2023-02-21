You must have relished many delectable Gujarati cuisines — from dhokla, fafda, thepla to khandvi, khaman and many more. But have you ever tasted Gujarati dhebra? Gujarati dhebra is a super delicious and nutritious recipe as it is prepared from millet flour, fenugreek leaves, sesame seeds, jaggery and other healthy ingredients.

Gujarati dhebra is a dish similar to chapatis and is made from millet/bajra flour, methi and other spices. So, if you are also looking to prepare some special recipes for breakfast or evening snacks, you can try spicy and tasty dhebras.

Here’s a quick recipe for making Gujarati dhebra. A video of the recipe has been shared on Instagram. Have a look at the video:

Ingredients required to make Gujarati dhebra:

Bajra flour - 1 cup

Wheat flour - 4 tsp

Chopped fenugreek leaves - 1/2 cup

Some Chopped Coriander leaves

Ginger - Green Chilli paste - 2 tsp

Sesame seeds - 1 tsp

Carom Seed or Kalonji - 1/2 tsp

Roasted Cumin Powder - 1 tsp

Black Pepper Powder - 1/4 tsp

Turmeric Powder - 1/2 tsp

Salt - 3/4 tsp

Ajwain -1/4 tsp

Butter - 1 tsp

Jaggery water - 1 tsp (hot water + 1 tsp jaggery)

Curd - 3 to 4 tsp

Method to make Gujarati dhebra recipe:

Put all the required ingredients (bajra flour, wheat flour, chopped fenugreek and coriander leaves, ginger-green chilli paste, jaggery water and other spices) in a large bowl and mix them all well. Add curd in the end, to prepare the dough and make sure to not use water while preparing the dough.

After keeping it aside for 5 minutes, make a thick roti from the prepared dough and cut it into round shapes with the help of a cutter or lid.

Now, put these pieces on tawa and cook them well from both sides. Then add some oil and roast it on both sides. Accordingly, prepare all the dhebra from the dough.

The yummy delicious Gujarati dhebra is ready to serve! You can have it with green chutney, mixed achaar, sev tamatar ki sabzi and yoghurt.

