Viral infections and respiratory diseases become more prevalent during the winter season. Fever, sore throat, cough, and cold symptoms, among others, could be caused by worsening pollution levels and change in weather. Allergies to seasonal and environmental elements are among the most frequent causes of the common cold and cough. While it’s always ideal to consult your preferred physician when you experience the aforementioned symptoms, there are a few Ayurvedic home remedies that may help you properly manage flu-like symptoms.

The use of natural herbs, spices, and other products as well as lifestyle modifications are part of the ancient medicinal practices. Ayurvedic medicine is extensively used as an alternative form of treatment, and millions of people rely on it to treat common colds and other associated conditions.

Here are the 5 ayurvedic home remedies to get rid of cold and cough:

1. Tulsi

Tulsi leaves have been a part of Ayurvedic medicines since ages in India. The use of tulsi leaves increases one’s resistance to the common cold and cough. By increasing antibody synthesis, tulsi delays the start of infections. There are cough-relieving effects in tulsi. It aids to clear the airways by assisting you in clearing the mucus from your cough. By chewing 5-6 leaves in the morning in empty stomach can help to keep you away from infections like common cold and cough. You can also make a Tusli tea.

2. Honey

Honey helps to soothe sore throats as it is loaded with antibacterial qualities. It effectively reduces coughing. Honey relieves chest congestion by allowing you to cough up and clear out the thick mucus. This lessens moist coughing. You can get relieve from congestion by taking a tablespoon of honey twice a day. Taking honey in combination with ginger juice could be quite helpful. Honey can be added to tea or kadha.

3. Mulethi

Mulethi, also known as licorice or Sweet Wood, is a potent Ayurvedic plant for cough. Mucus production in the airways that is too high can be controlled using mulethi powder. The herb has expectorant qualities that help in relieving cough. The mucus lining the airways is thinned and loosened by it. This lessens congestion and eases coughing.

You can consume mulethi powder by adding it to warm water. Gargling with mulethi extract also helps to get rid of sore throat and cough. Mulethi powder or extract can also be added to tea or kadha.

4. Giloy

Giloy leaves assist in controlling colds and coughs created by allergic reactions to smoke, pollen, or smog. It aids in easing tonsillitis and the common cold. It is also the best herb for boosting immunity. Giloy possesses effective anti-inflammatory qualities. This lessens recurrent coughing and sore throats.

5. Pippali

Pippali works well for treating colds and coughs. According to studies, it relieves the headache and congestion brought on by a normal cold. Pippali facilitates the coughing up and clearing of mucus, allowing the infected individuals to breathe easily. This is a result of its expectorant quality. For best results pippali powder can be taken with a spoon of honey or it can be added to kadha.

