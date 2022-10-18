Stay In or Move Out? Survey Reveals What Single Indians Think About Living With Parents Once In A Relationship

Living with or without parents is a crucial topic today and something we have all considered at some point in our lives. Whether or not this works for all is subjective and left for each couple to explore. To add to this, the women are questioning the norm around breaking up from their birth home focusing only on their married home. 100% of them wished for their partners to be there for their parents if required.

andwemet, an Indian matchmaking platform shares that carried out two surveys to get their subscribers’ opinions on their thoughts about living with parents’ post-marriage. The first survey was carried out among single men and women between the ages of 25- 40 years. The survey was conducted with 1000 participants living in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

Living away from parents was chosen by most but that changed when they had children

Living with parents saves a whole lot of costs from rent to maintenance and more. 10% of women respondents were open to staying with the boy’s parents while 15% of women respondents were fine moving in with their parents. And the remaining wished to live on their own. Interestingly 85% of male respondents were keen to live away from their parents while 5% of them agreed to live with the girl’s parents and the remaining were keen to live with their parents. 20% of men and women wished to live in another city while the rest were open to living in the same city, as per the survey.

While the majority stated that they wished to live away from their parents, the expectations changed once they had children. 90% of the respondents wished for parents to come and live with them or they are ready to move in with parents once they became parents.

Another survey was conducted speaking to 500 parents asking them if they would wish for their children to live with them post-marriage. While 20% of the respondents wished for the children to live with them, 80% preferred if the children lived independently with parents visiting them on and off.

80% of people between 25-45 years wish to have their own home as compared to living with parents. Whereas, 15% prefer to not live in the same city while the rest are okay with living in the same city as their parents, shares the app.

Young people today need their own space and time and want to do things their way. When living with parents, this may not always be the case as one needs to consider the parent’s preferences. Personal habits, dating or even the privacy to have a preferred social life is barely possible when one is living with parents and can cause frustration and outbursts that could affect every relationship dynamic involved.

“Living away from parents or living with them is a personal choice, primarily for the couple. It was observed in our survey that the couple preferred living away from their parents, however, did wish for them to move in once they had their children. It was also observed that most all were comfortable having their parents live close by. Our survey also brought out men moving in with their partner’s parents, more so in metro cities where the cost of living is high", shares Shalini Singh, founder of andwemet.

