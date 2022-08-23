Steps To Repair And Protect Damaged Skin Barrier

In our venture to obtain flawless skin, we often spend a fortune on different skincare products. However, using inappropriate products that do not suit our skin can damage our skin barrier. But what is a skin barrier? Our skin is made up of multiple layers, and each of the layers plays a critical role in protecting our body. The outermost layer of the skin is our brick wall or the skin barrier which shields our body against the environmental toxins, ultraviolet radiation, germs, and other pathogens that weaken the body.

A damaged skin barrier can result in acne, irritation and flaky skin. Furthermore, it can also cause fungal infections, discoloured patches and acne. A damaged skin barrier can be due to a lot of reasons. In addition to a reaction by using products, it can also happen as a result of excessive use of chemical or physical exfoliants, and exposure to a humid environment among others.

To prevent or recover your skin barrier check out these easy-to-follow suggestions that will help you achieve a healthy skin barrier in no time.

Do not wash your face frequently:

Even though water is essential to keep our face hydrated, sometimes it can damage our skin by causing dryness. Hence, you should wash your face with lukewarm water. Make sure to wash it only once or twice a day with cleansers that are low in pH.

Abstain from testing new products:

If your skin barrier is not in the right state, it is best to not try new products. Doing so can furthermore exacerbate inflammation and cause irritation.

Follow a simple skincare regimen:

This includes abstaining from exfoliating for a while. Follow basic skincare steps like cleansing, moisturising, and protecting. These three steps are essential when your barrier is recovering. Furthermore, it will also reduce the chance of irritation.

