Stimulate Hair Growth With These All-Natural Hair Growth Steps

There are umpteen products in the market that claim to restore the health of your hair back to glorious days. However, nothing comes close to natural ingredients that can boost the shine and growth of your mane. From the age-old tradition of massaging your scalp with natural oils, and applying ingredients like egg yolk, there are several safe and healthy ways of ensuring your hair looks gorgeous.

Let us take a look at some of the natural ways you can grow your hair:

Scalp massage

Dr. Alan J. Bauman, a board-certified hair restoration surgeon and an advisory board member for the World Trichology Society, tells Byrdie, “Just like good-quality soil is essential to grow healthy plants and flowers, a healthy scalp is a foundation for healthy hair growth."So go ahead and give yourself the much-needed head massage. A head massage once a week will increase blood flow to your scalp, enhance the strength of your roots, and help nutrients get to your follicle faster. Adding a nutrient-rich oil to the mix will only double the benefits.

Egg yolk mask

This au naturale hair mask is much cheaper than your Sephora bought a mask that took a heavy toll on your budget and it will deliver results. Do not squirm at the sight or idea of applying an egg yolk on your hair for it is a wondrous ingredient that nourishes your roots and ensures healthy growth of hair. Speaking to Bydrie, Bauman said that an egg yolk mask can “stimulate a higher percentage of hair follicles in the scalp, which will keep more hair in the growing phase and make your head of hair thicker, healthier and fuller."

You can make an egg yolk mask by mixing two eggs with two tablespoons of olive oil. Add half a cup of water to dilute the mixture. Apply the mask to dry, brushed hair, and leave it for 30 minutes. Then, shampoo and condition your hair.

Ditch hair growth supplements and check your diet

There are many enticing advertisements that sell you the idea of growing hair with the help of some pills. Holistic nutritionist Meryl Pritchard tells Byrdie, getting plenty of healthy fats like omega-3s can initiate natural hair growth. “Healthy fats are essential to hair health, since our bodies can’t produce omega-3 fatty acids on their own. Therefore, it’s important to get these fats through our diet." she says. These naturally occurring fats nourish hair follicles to give strands that strong, shiny, lustrous glow, says Pitchard.

Besides these three things, you must also avoid heat treatments to your hair and over shampooing.

