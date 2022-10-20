Stir Up Some Festive Fun With These Classic Cocktails

Whether you’re hosting a sit-down Diwali dinner, or throwing a taash party, these cocktails are sure to amp up the festive mood. Stir up a splash with these classic and easy-to-make rum cocktails – Mojito, Long Island Iced Tea and Daiquiri. So, get your bartending game on and light up your party this Diwali!

LONG ISLAND ICED TEA

Ingredients:

60ML White Rum

120ML BACARDÍ MIX’R – Long Island Tea

60ML Soda Water

3-4 Lime Wedges

Advertisement

Preparation: Mix your favorite White Rum (or chilled water if you’re making a mocktail) with Long Island Tea flavour mixer. Add a splash of soda to top up and garnish with as many lemon wedges as you like.

MOJITO

Ingredients:

60ML White Rum

120ML BACARDÍ MIX’R – Mojito

60ML Soda Water

Sprig of mint leaves

Preparation: Mix your favorite White Rum (or chilled water) with Mojito flavor mix’r. Add a splash of soda to top up and garnish with lemon wedges and a sprig of mint leaves.

CLASSIC DAIQUIRI

Ingredients:

50 ML White Rum

25 ML Lime Juice

2 TSP Extra Fine Sugar

Preparation:

STIR! Place sugar and freshly pressed lime juice in a cocktail shaker and stir until the sugar has dissolved

POUR! in the White Rum and fill the shaker with half cubed ice, followed by some half crushed ice

Advertisement

SHAKE! Place the lid on the shaker and shake vigorously until thoroughly chilled

STRAIN! through a fine tea strainer into a chilled coupette. Garnish with a mint leaf (if you like)

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here