Stock Up On These Green Tea Flavours to Keep Yourself Warm and Healthy

There’s nothing like curling up on the couch, wrapped in a comforter, watching your favourite movie and enjoying a warm cup of your favorite beverage on a chilly winter day. It doesn’t only warm your body, but it also provides much-needed comfort during the cold season.

What’s better than green tea on a chilly day. A hot cup of green tea is more than just warmth in a cup. Green tea is proven to uplift your mood and help beat the winter blues. The release of dopamine and serotonin on consuming the tea makes you feel refreshed. The cold weather also makes it challenging to move around or squeeze a workout in your routine.

“Snuggled up in bed, one just ends up gaining weight. Thus, to keep that fat away, drinking green tea can help boost your metabolism and burn extra calories. If winter makes us lazy, it is also the season of cold, cough and flu, impacting our immunity. A cup of green tea helps soothe you and increases your immunity," says Dolly Kumar, Founder and Director, Cosmic Nutracos (Gaia).

If you are looking for options in green tea, Kumar shares some here:

Kashmiri Kahwa Green Tea

A luxurious blend of premium quality green tea with saffron, almonds, cinnamon, cloves and rose petals, Kashmiri Kahwa is a traditional beverage that originated in Kashmir. The drink with intense flavours helps improve metabolism and the digestive system. Rich in antioxidants, it also helps in reducing stress, and ends rejuvenating and energizing you. It can mitigate the effects of anxiety. You can choose this tea with a rich and authentic taste for various benefits.

Moringa Infusion Green Tea

Moringa infusion green tea can help you relax anxious nerves with each sip. A unique natural compound Pterygospermin helps in calming and releasing stress. It also lowers blood sugar levels and soothes the digestive system and the central nervous system. As a muscle relaxant, it is also a good option for those who have insomnia.

Hibiscus Infusion Green Tea

Caffeine-free, low in calories, with a pleasant taste and delightful aroma, Hibiscus infusion tea is a perfect bedtime drink. Containing quercetin and cyanidin flavonoids, hibiscus helps lower anxiety, depression, bad cholesterol, and blood pressure. It can also treat fever and flu. The magical cup of hibiscus tea comes with ample health benefits.

Rose Infusion Green Tea

The rose infusion green tea has an alluring aroma. With each sip, its delicate flavour transports you to a peaceful world. The flavonoids and anxiolytic compounds in rose also induce sleep. Having a cup of rose infusion green tea before going to bed can put you on the road to tranquillity.

