Stomach cancer: Read to Know Symptoms, Tests Involved in Detecting Disease

Cancer is a fatal disease, as we all know, and it has several types as well. One of them is Stomach cancer. Stomach cancer affects a large number of people across the world. It can be avoided by seeking treatment as soon as cancer symptoms develop. Stomach cancer is also known as gastric cancer.

We will look at some of the symptoms of stomach cancer as reported by TV9 Hindi.

Food that passes through our oesophagus is stored in a pouch in the upper stomach. By secreting gastric liquid, the stomach aids in the digestion of meals. When there is an issue or problem in the DNA of the stomach cells, cancer develops in the stomach.

Advertisement

When these cells begin to grow uncontrollably, they culminate into Stomach cancer.

Stomach cancer is diagnosed based on certain symptoms. Indigestion, heartburn, loss of appetite, weight loss, anemia, abdominal pain, black stools, feeling full, nausea, vomiting, and pain in the upper abdomen are all symptoms of stomach cancer. If you observe any of these symptoms, you should see a doctor right away.

Early cancer identification increases a patient’s chances of survival. This allows the doctor sufficient time to treat the disease. Following the appearance of cancer symptoms, certain tests are performed to diagnose the disease. These tests can help you get a precise diagnosis.

The blood test is the most essential of these tests. After consulting a doctor, a blood test should be performed. Upper endoscopy is a procedure that allows doctors to see what’s going on inside the body. Changes in the oesophagus, small intestine, and oesophagus are detected via endoscopy.

Biopsy tests are also used to diagnose cancer. This test entails taking a sample of the body’s tissues and studying them. In addition, CT scans are used to monitor for stomach cancer. Abdominal ultrasonography can also be used to detect cancer.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.