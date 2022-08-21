Stop Your Furry Friend From Destructive Chewing Behaviour

Once in a while, every dog parent has returned home to some unexpected damage inflicted on their shoes, rugs, furniture, or other items by their dog. But it is common for the furry animal to examine things in their surrounding by tasting them.

However, for some dogs, the way to take in new information through their mouths can turn into destructive chewing behaviour and serious biting issues.

This behaviour of your dog is not only destroying your valuable things but jeopardizing your dog’s health and safety too. Before looking at how to prevent your dog from chewing, understand your dog.

It helps to know things like why dogs chew, and what they prefer to chew.

There can be several reasons for the destructive chewing behaviour:

Much like infants and toddlers, puppies chew to relieve teething pain

They like to explore the world with their mouths

Some find chewing soothing as it calms them down

To get rid of boredom

When suffering from separation anxiety

Lack of training can be another reason

Now, as you have identified the cause, know how to stop your dog’s chewing.

Take responsibility for your belongings

Don’t keep your clothing, shoes, socks, books, trash, eyeglasses, remote controls,

and other small items in your dog’s reach.

Get your dog toys that are distinguishable from household items

Offer your dog plush toys or bones

Punishment is not the right way

Train your dog properly. Positive reinforcement methods will make your dog to even give up the most fun items.

If your dog seems bored, don’t ignore it. Amuse them with activities that are based on their age, health, and breed characteristics.

Supervise your dog

If you spot your puppy teething, give them a rubber toy, it will soothe their gums.

