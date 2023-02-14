Self-love is an intrinsic and invaluable form of self-care. It involves being kind to yourself emotionally and physically, setting healthy boundaries, affirming oneself, and showing up for oneself. When engaging in self-love strategies such as self-reflection, gratitude practices, positive affirmations, mindfulness techniques and cultivating compassion, we can restore ourselves on a physical and mental level - allowing us to refill our cup when we’ve given so much of ourselves away.

Self-love on Valentine’s Day transcends beyond the traditional gift of a box of chocolates and a bouquet of roses. What better way to celebrate this day than by being kinder to yourself and appreciating the unique qualities that make you shine?

While showing love for those around you is important, spending time alone to reflect and nurture your mind and body helps build a strong personal foundation. Get creative with self-care activities such as writing in a journal, taking a peaceful walk, or spending time outdoors in nature. Allowing yourself moments of joy while engaging in compassionate self-talk elevates your spirit and ensures a positive outlook even amidst stressful moments. The best valentine’s present to yourself is cultivating an unconditional love that lasts all year round.

Dr Chandni Tugnait, M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder & Director – Gateway of Healing shares some tips for practicing self-love and self-care on valentine’s day:

Take a break from technology. Step away from your devices and spend some time in nature or doing something you enjoy, like painting, reading, or yoga - this will allow you to unplug and focus on yourself as you tap into some peace.

Focus on positive thinking. Spend some time writing down positive affirmations about yourself or things that make you happy - this can help to boost your mood when feeling overwhelmed with emotions this Valentine’s Day.

Get creative! Cook a special meal for yourself or participate in creative activities like crafting or playing an instrument. Doing something creative can be a great way to express yourself and explore what brings you joy.

Pamper yourself: Take the time to treat yourself with love by going for a massage, taking a hot bath, or buying yourself something special. Taking care of your body and mind this Valentine’s Day is essential to feel relaxed and rejuvenated.

Reach out for support: Connecting with friends and family can help remind you that you are not alone on Valentine’s Day, even if it sometimes feels like it. Having people who understand and accept you is one of the best gifts we can give ourselves!

Remember to be kind to yourself and show yourself some extra love this year!

