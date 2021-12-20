Strengthening Pregnant Women to Boosting Immunity: Here's Why Gond is Must in Winters

The human population is in dire need of immunity at the moment. With the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, the number of infected people is rising once again around the world. In this situation, we need to protect ourselves from the onslaught of the virus. And one of the best ways to do so is to boost immunity.

We can boost the immunity of the body by consuming gond. Translated literally as ‘gum’, gond is a substance derived from the trunks of the acacia, neem and palash trees.

Below are some of the biggest benefits of eating gond:

>Boosts immunity and strengthens pregnant women

Immunity is boosted to a great extent by the consumption of gond. During pregnancy, the bones of women become brittle. In such a situation, the consumption of gond can prove to be very beneficial for them since it boosts immunity and is rich in iron and calcium.

>Provides strength to women after delivery

There is a lot of weakness in a woman after the first child is born. In such a situation, eating not only improves the condition of the body after delivery but also increases milk production in the body of the woman.

>Provides warmth in winter

In winters, the consumption of gond keeps the body warm, which reduces cold. So by eating gond, the body feels fresh and strengthened.

>It keeps diseases away

In today’s world, we always consume food that suffers from a lot of adulteration. The risk of any disease, which arises from it, is reduced by eating foods made from gond. This also makes the muscles strong and reduces heart-related problems.

