Stress and Your Health: Here's How Meditating for Just 10 Minutes Can Help You Feel Relaxed

“Life contains suffering," the Buddha said thousands of years ago. Suffering can be significant, such as the loss of a loved one or the discovery of a dangerous illness. Most of the time, though, our misery stems from the hustle and bustle of life. You are stuck in traffic or in a lengthy line at the supermarket. You have an unexpected auto repair or the noisy dog of a neighbour keeps you awake.

These are minor inconveniences, but they have the potential to activate your body’s ancient fight-or-flight reaction, commonly known as the stress response. Cortisol and adrenalin flow through your body, prompting your heart to beat rapidly. Your blood sugar levels rise, your immune system is repressed, your breathing rate quickens, and blood flow to your digestive organs is restricted.

Most of us have felt overwhelmed at some point in our lives as if everything was too much for us. And, while stress can have major consequences for our health, taking a minute to halt and rest the mind can sometimes be enough to make us feel lighter and better in the present.

Tim Gray, a health optimising biohacker and psychologist, describes how stress can wreak havoc on our bodies and minds in an Instagram post. He also recommends 10-minutes of meditation each day to reduce stress.

>Let’s understand Meditation

For millennia, people have meditated. Meditation was initially intended to aid in the deeper comprehension of life’s holy and mystical powers. It is now widely utilised for relaxation and stress reduction.

Meditation is a sort of supplementary treatment for the mind and body. Not only that, but Gray claims that it helps regulate hormones, lowers stress, strengthens the immune system, and clears the mind while coping with life’s obstacles.

>What are the benefits of meditation?

Meditation can provide you with a sense of serenity, tranquility, and balance, which can enhance your emotional well-being as well as your general health.

>Emotional Well-being

When you meditate, you may be able to sweep away the overload of information that accumulates during the day and adds to your stress. Meditation can provide emotional advantages such as:

Developing a fresh perspective on challenging situations

Developing stress-management skills and increasing self-awareness

Reducing unpleasant emotions by focusing on the present

Improving your imagination and creativity

Increasing tolerance and patience

>Illness and meditation

Meditation may also be beneficial if you have a medical condition, particularly one that is exacerbated by stress. While there is a growing corpus of scientific evidence supporting the health advantages of meditation, other academics say it is not yet viable to make judgments regarding meditation’s potential benefits. Keeping this in mind, some evidence shows that meditation may aid in the management of symptoms associated with diseases such as:

Cancer

Depression

Anxiety

Asthma

Cardiovascular disease

Chronic discomfort

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)

Sleeping disorders

Headaches caused by tension

High blood pressure

Trying out a meditation method that is appropriate for your goals is a terrific approach to enhance your quality of life, even if you just have a few minutes a day every day.

