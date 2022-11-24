Striped Shirt, Baggy Pants And Cool Accessories; Kareena Kapoor Khan's Definition Of Comfy Attire

Every time Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out of her apartment, she manages to make it her personal red-carpet moment. And this time was no different as Kareena Kapoor stunned the fashion police outside her apartment as she got papped with her sister Karisma.

In the video, the duo is seen indulging in a conversation and soon begin to go their ways. Karisma is seen entering the car, while Kareena heads to her building premises. The sisters even posed for photos in their casual outfits. Karisma sported a black oversized shirt and matching straight-fit pants with a sling bag, sliders, and a pair of black rectangular sunglasses, while Kareena, on the other hand, donned a striped shirt, light blue denim pants, and elegant accessories.

Kareena’s fit included a silk-satin shirt with black and white striped fabric, a collared neckline, full sleeves with buttoned cuffs, a curved hemline, and a loose fit. Alongside it, she wore baggy-fitting light blue denim joggers.

Advertisement

Kareena accessorised her look with black sunglasses, a watch, gold hoops earrings, rings, a light brown tote bag, and off-white espadrilles. She complemented the style with a chic top bun, a nude pink lip colour, and no makeup. The video also consisted of the song Yeh Jo Halka Halka Suroor Hain by Knockwell.

As soon as the video was shared online, fans went on to laud the couple for giving out sister goals. One of the users wrote, “how can someone look so pretty? Another user added. “This video gives me goosebumps. Love it". A third user wrote, “Kareena and Krisma are fabulous".

Watch the video below:

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time the actress has been photographed while out and about in town. Kareena, in fact, regularly posts photos and videos to her social media accounts, giving fans a glimpse into her personal and professional lives. The actress recently shared some BTS pictures from her upcoming film Dover.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the actress will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s directorial film The Devotion of Suspect X. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma in lead roles. The thriller film will centre on a single mother and her daughter who commit a crime and a neighbour who assists them in covering it up while the police investigate. The movie is expected to release in 2023.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here