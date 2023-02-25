Struggling For A Good Night’s Sleep? Try These 5 Soothing Essential Oils

Essential oils have been used for centuries as a natural remedy for various ailments and conditions, including sleep disturbances. A good night’s sleep is essential for overall well-being and quality of life, but with our modern lifestyle and the stress of daily life, getting a restful night’s sleep can be challenging for many people. Whether you are struggling with insomnia, or anxiety, or simply looking to improve the quality of your sleep, incorporating essential oils into your daily routine may be a natural and effective solution. Fortunately, several essential oils can be used to promote relaxation, reduce stress, and support a good night’s sleep.

Here are 5 soothing essential oils for better sleep:

1. Lavender Oil

Lavender oil is a well-known essential oil that is favoured for its ability to alleviate anxiety. It has a delightful floral aroma with hints of wood or herbs. It not only helps in managing anxiety but also has a sedative effect that aids in treating sleep issues. Research conducted in 2012 suggests that the calming effect of lavender essential oil on anxiety is due to its impact on the limbic system, the part of the brain responsible for regulating emotions.

How to use: You can add a few drops of lavender oil to your warm bathwater or mix it with a carrier oil like jojoba or almond oil and indulge in a relaxing shower.

2. Bergamot Oil

This essential oil is a versatile natural remedy that can benefit a wide range of people, including those who suffer from insomnia. With its anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties, bergamot oil can help reduce inflammation and fight off bacteria. In addition, it can also lower blood pressure and heart rate, promoting relaxation and preparing the body for rest. Similar to lavender oil, bergamot oil can help induce sleep. Moreover, it has the added advantage of reducing stressful thoughts, which often interfere with restful sleep.

How to use: To use bergamot oil, simply add a few drops to a pot of steaming water, inhale deeply, and enjoy a peaceful night’s sleep.

3. Rose Oil

Obtained from rose petals, this effective oil possesses the same delightful floral fragrance as roses. According to past studies, applying rose essential oil on the abdomen through massage resulted in reduced menstrual discomfort and had soothing effects on anxiety.

How to use: A few drops of this oil added to warm water in a foot bath can provide significant benefits.

4. Chamomile Oil

The benefits of chamomile oil for inducing sleep are not specific but rather general. While the oil itself has minimal direct effects on the body’s rhythms and temperature, its subtle floral scent, when diffused in the air, can have a calming and relaxing effect on the mind. Roman chamomile, in particular, with its fresh apple-like fragrance, is an excellent choice for reducing anxiety.

How to use: You can either dilute chamomile oil and massage it onto your skin or add a few drops of it to a warm bath.

5. Peppermint Oil

Peppermint oil, although not typically considered a sleep aid, can still be effective in promoting restfulness by clearing the mind and airways. The pleasant aroma of peppermint oil can have a relaxing effect, but more importantly, if you suffer from seasonal allergies or sensitivity to dust, diffusing some peppermint oil in your bedroom can alleviate your symptoms quickly. Once you experience relief for your irritated nasal passages, you can easily relax and fall asleep.

