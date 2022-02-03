Struggling To Get Rid of Mucus Buildup in Lungs? Follow These Tips

Coughs and colds are fairly common in any season. During winter, the problem of mucus buildup in our lungs, as a result of colds and coughs, is more bothersome.

Due to the accumulation of mucus, we face the problem of having trouble breathing. Even after trying a variety of medicines, we fail to eliminate the problem.

Today, we will talk about certain home remedies that can help get rid of mucus congestion in the chest. These home remedies do not have side effects.

Here are some effective home remedies one can try at home:

>Gargle with saltwater

This home cure for congested chest is quite popular. Gargle with salt water to discharge the mucus accumulated in the chest. Mix a pinch of salt in lukewarm water and gargle with it two or three times a day.

>Raw turmeric

Raw turmeric can also come in handy. Take some raw turmeric juice and put a few drops in your throat, then sit quietly for a while. You can also gargle with turmeric juice mixed with lukewarm water if you desire. Turmeric contains an active compound called curcumin, which aids in the dissolution of mucus. It also improves chest congestion, and its antibacterial and antiviral qualities help treat coughs and colds.

>Jaggery and ginger

The use of jaggery and ginger can greatly aid in the removal of mucus. After peeling ginger, fry it and then crush it to make a tablet with jaggery that you can take twice a day.

>Honey and black pepper

Honey with black pepper may help in the removal of mucus from your lungs. In addition, it will help relieve throat pain. For this, grind black pepper and make a fine powder out of it. After that, add a little honey and eat it.

(>Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

