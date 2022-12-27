Struggling to Meet Deadlines? Follow 5 Time-Management Hacks This New Year

Are you trying to finish up all your pending work before the year ends? Is this hustle an everyday affair? If the answer is yes, then what you need is to manage your time effectively. This new year it’s time to make a fresh resolution- effective time management.

We all come across people who are very productive. That one person in the office who always responds to emails and completes assignments on time. It’s not because they have special abilities, but they are productive because they strategise and use their time judiciously. Time management is one of the most rewarding skills that will propel us forward in our personal and professional life. Else we often find ourselves in a state of chaos. To seize control of every minute of our life, we must understand how to manage time effectively.

Here is a list of time management hacks that can come to your rescue in the coming year:

Let’s start with the very basics. It’s simple! Create a to-do list and schedule your day. A list will help you organise your thoughts and tasks. As and when you finish one of the tasks, you will know what to take up next. This will help in reducing work anxiety. From checking emails to hosting meetings to the time spent travelling on your daily commute, plan out your entire day effectively. One of the most basic time management hacks is to focus on a single task at a time. Multitasking is often seen as a sign of high intelligence and mental capacity, however, multitasking for many can be an ineffective way to manage time. Instead, focusing on one activity at a time will allow you to accomplish more. Try to maintain a calendar. Keeping track of all your appointments in your head is ineffective and frequently causes anxiety due to the fear of forgetting something. Another way to be more effective is to prioritise your work. It is very common that an employee loses focus towards the end of the day. Assignments that need more research and work should be taken up first. Finish up pending work if you have before taking up something new for the day. Setting goals is important, but setting the right goals is crucial. Use the S.M.A.R.T method to set goals. It stands for Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic, and Time-bound. These goals would organise your work life and prepare you for what’s in store for you.

