Struggling To Store Coriander For Long? Follow These Effective Tips

Who doesn’t enjoy a complimentary bundle of fresh coriander and green chillies at the vegetable market? We all do. Coriander enriches the flavour of dishes, be it curries, rice or snacks. It not only adds flavour but is also incredibly healthy. Keeping these herbs fresh for a long time is a difficult task. If your fresh herbs or coriander wilts and becomes limp or dry after a few days, that rotten bunch is usually thrown away, which in turn causes wastage. But if you know how to store this flavorful and super-healthy herb including parsley, mint, basil, and sage correctly, it can last for more than a week.

Here are the simple and feasible tips and tricks for storing fresh coriander for longer periods of time.

1. The entire bunch should first be dry-cleaned. It should be thoroughly washed at least three times, and then the water should be removed using a strainer. Until the water is completely gone, keep it under the sun. The coriander, mint or methi leaves will stay fresh for a long time, if you place them in a Tupperware that has been lined with tissue, inside the fridge.

2. Place the coriander in zip-top bags or reusable plastic bags. Never leave it unlocked, close it properly. This will ensure that there is no water in the plastic bag and this will keep the coriander fresh for at least two weeks. Examine it each day.

3. Cotton fabric is favoured over tissues when drying coriander under a fan before storing it in the refrigerator. It can remain fresh for a week.

4. Coriander stems should be cut, wrapped in a paper napkin, and kept in a glass or plastic airtight container in the refrigerator.

5. Remove the weeds and grass, cut the roots, wash it, stretch it out on the table for a while, and then store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator. The freshness of coriander lasts for up to a week.

7. Fold the coriander in muslin, brown paper or cling film. It will stay fresh for a week in the refrigerator, but if you use cling film, make sure there is no way for air to enter through and keep the moisture in.

