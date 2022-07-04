Struggling With Dark Circles Or Puffy Eyes? Nutritionist Suggests 5 Natural Remedies

Under-eye dark circles are a common skin concern. Whether you’re sleep-deprived, experiencing signs of ageing or are sniffling from seasonal allergies, there are plenty of reasons behind the rise of dark circles. Often, they are accompanied by under-eye bags, only making you look tired. A good night’s sleep and drinking enough water can help in reducing the appearance of dark circles over time only when you are consistent. But in stubborn cases, caused by genetics, skin ageing, or any other reason, you need to give a bit of extra attention. No, you don’t have to spend money on cosmetics, instead, follow these natural remedies suggested by nutritionist Lovneet Batra.

Cucumber

First, grate a cucumber, and make potlis by placing it in a cotton gauze cloth. Let the potlis sit in the fridge for 30 minutes. You can place them on top of your eyes for 10 minutes and then wash them with water. This will not only relax your tired eyes but also lighten the under-eye skin.

Green tea bags

Tired of waking up to puffy eyes? Along with taking a good night’s sleep, carry out this hack. Wet two tea bags and place them in the refrigerator for 20 minutes. Place the chilled tea bags on your eyes for 10–15 minutes. Now, wash your face. The nutritionist explains that the goodness of caffeine and antioxidants in the green tea bags assist in lightening dark circles and reducing under-eye puffiness.

Potato

Our mothers swear by this easy peasy hack for keeping dark circle problems at bay. “Cut thick potato slices and place them over your dark circles for about 10–15 minutes," the expert instructs. Potato is loaded with starch which assists with lightening dark circles.

Tomato juice

Squeeze a tomato and take out its juice. Tap it onto the dark circles with cotton. Rinse off your eyes after 10 minutes. The health expert also suggests adding a few drops of lemon to the tomato juice as according to her “Lycopene in tomato combined with Vitamin C in lemon helps lighten the dark circles under the eyes."

Almond oil

Last but not the least, almond oil will provide you with the right amount of moisturizer. Take a small amount of almond oil and massage the skin under and around your eyes. The almond oil massage will not only increase blood circulation but will also keep the delicate skin under your eyes smooth.

