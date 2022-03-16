Struggling with High Cholesterol? Then Strictly Avoid These Food Items

One of the most common lifestyle diseases, high cholesterol is linked to an increased risk of deadly cardiovascular disease. This is not all. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the raised cholesterol is estimated to cause 2.6 million fatalities across the globe. Health experts around the world have informed that high cholesterol can be inherited, but it is often the result of unhealthy lifestyle choices, making it preventable and treatable. And poor diet intake plays a major role in increasing cholesterol levels.

Unfortunately, high cholesterol has no symptoms and health experts informed that a blood test is the only way to detect the imbalance of cholesterol levels in your body. As per the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), the first cholesterol screening of a person should be done between the ages of 9 and 11, and then it should be repeated every five years. Experts advised to cut down the consumption of certain food products to decrease the risk of developing heart-related complications due to high cholesterol. Let’s take a look at it:

Fried Foods

Of course, oily fried foods will top this list. It is extremely hard for many to avoid the crunchy oily deep-fried stuff, but it must be noted that fried food has increased levels of fat, calories, and salt. This is not all. Several studies have proved that fried food is linked to obesity, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, which eventually lead to deadly heart diseases. Experts have further suggested using air fryers and consuming healthy oils.

Red Meat

Red meat like beef, pork, and lamb are extremely high in saturated fat, and people with high cholesterol levels will always be suggested to avoid the intake of red meat. You don’t have to cut down on red meat completely, as it is high on protein, vitamins, and iron. You can consume red meat occasionally and limit yourself to a 3-ounce portion size.

Baked food

Baked products have an increased amount of sugar and butter, which makes the baked food high in saturated fat and cholesterol, leading to the increased risks of coronary heart diseases.

Processed meat

Processed meat usually takes the fatty cuts of the meat which results in high levels of cholesterol and saturated fat that eventually deteriorates the heart health of people who are already suffering from high cholesterol.

