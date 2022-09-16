Struggling With Indigestion? Ditch Antacid and Go For These Natural Remedies

Foer many of us antacids after a meal has sort of become like a routine. It of course isn’t a great idea to be completely dependent on antacids. Acid reflux or stomach indigestion is a condition that can affect even the healthiest. So what is the solution? Thankfully, there are natural alternatives to antacids that work just as good.

Food that balances acidity

Fruits like apples, bananas, honeydew and watermelon play a pivotal role in balancing the acidity. You can also incorporate vegetables like potatoes, beans, papaya, green beans, and parsley in your meals. Use spices like cardamom, ginger, and sage cinnamon.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Check your caffeine and alcohol Intake

Overloading caffeine and alcohol can irritate the stomach causing a major trigger for acid reflux. Alcohol only relaxes the esophageal sphincter, following which it opens up and allows more acid flow.

Probiotics

Probiotics are friendly bacteria which outnumber the bad bacteria in the gut and help with digestion. Include probiotics like yoghurt, kefir, kimchi, pickles and miso. Apple cider vinegar is also a probiotic.

Chamomile tea

Chamomile is known for its calming effect on your mental health but it has the same impact on your stomach. While it doesn’t stop acid reflux, it can always reduce the subsequent swelling in your throat.

Ginger

Ginger is known to prevent nausea and vomiting. It reduces stomach contractions which further stops acid from being pushed back towards your esophagus. Like chamomile, ginger too has anti-inflammatory properties.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here