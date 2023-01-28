Struggling With Stuck Mindset? Here’s How You Can Develop It For Better Growth

The only difference between a go-getter and someone who is always a step behind is their mindset. According to Harvard Business School, a growth mindset is someone who views intelligence, abilities, and talents as learnable. They truly believe that these can be improved by putting in the effort.

On the other hand, someone with a fixed mindset views it as inherently stable. They don’t believe it can be changed over time. The latter is less likely to take on challenges and more likely to give up easily. Naturally, success would not come easy to them. If you resonate with someone who has a fixed mindset, remember it is not impossible to change it. Here are 6 easy ways to ensure better growth:

Avoid The Blame Game

It often comes easy to find someone else or something beyond ourselves to blame when things go wrong. Circumstances and others become our target for placing that blame. Next time things go astray, recognize your contribution and take responsibility. Don’t stay stuck on the mistake either. Learn the lesson and move forward with it.

Allow Yourself To Be Curious

Curiosity can open your head to new ideas. These ideas allow you to draw connections between topics, and you might just miss a lot of what is right in front of you. Curiosity is necessary for intellectual stimulation. In case you haven’t noticed a lot of great thinkers and leaders with a growth mindset have been curious individuals.

Give Space To Failure

Failure is a part of learning and growing. It might feel like the end of the world, but no one can ever succeed without trying and failing. Take a deep breath when you face failure; rather than taking it to the heart, try to figure out what you can learn from it.

Don’t Seek Approval

Seeking the approval of others, we steer ourselves away from growth. Instead of looking at things objectively, we start looking at things from other people’s eyes. Think about whether you are pursuing people for their approval or whether you are looking to grow yourself. When that distinction becomes clear to you, seek the latter.

Add The Word “Yet" To Your Vocabulary

You can change any negative mindset by adding just a simple word to your vocabulary: yet. Whenever you think about how you could not achieve something or haven’t made something happen, add the word “yet" after the sentence.

Embrace Changes

Changes can be intimidating. When you take the journey to have a growth mindset, you will have to face changes that will be less than comfortable. You will have to push your comfort zone, take on the challenges that come your way, and emerge as someone who has a growth mindset.

