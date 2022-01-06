Stuck at Home Because of Omicron? Here Are Top 5 Equipment-Free Exercises For a Toned And Muscular Body

Gym equipment like barbells, dumbbells and kettlebells have become synonymous with fitness. And due to this one may think that it is not possible to follow a fitness regime without having access to a gym. For some, a gym seems to be an intimidating place that is usually thronged with muscle men while for others, time constraint is an issue that is keeping them away from the fitness centre. But what if we tell you that you can still achieve your desired physique and burn calories without having to play with the iron? Yes, that is possible and convenient too.

There are a range of exercises that you can perform without any equipment at all. And while each exercise targets different parts of your body, we have compiled the top 5 exercises that help in muscle building as well as in burning calories.

Advertisement

Step-ups

This is one of the easiest exercises in the list which works your lower body and strengthens the leg muscles. All you need to perform this exercise is an elevated platform that is at least as high as your knee. Now, follow the same motion as you do while climbing stairs. Step onto the platform with one leg and get down. Repeat the motion for 10 to 15 reps with each leg.

Push-ups

Advertisement

Being hailed as the king of all exercises by fitness enthusiasts for its effectiveness, push-ups should be included in every workout plan regardless of what your goal is. You can perform it anywhere on a flat ground. Just maintain the width between your hands and shoulders while getting on all fours. Now lower your body while pushing the chest out and complete the motion by pushing back. Repeat the motion until failure or 10 to 12 reps.

Burpees

Advertisement

Burpees is a compound exercise that targets multiple muscles at once and burns loads of calories. First, get in a squat position and proceed to make a plank formation. Now, return to the initial position and jump while driving the force from your legs. 3 sets of 5 to 6 reps would be enough to burn a significant amount of calories.

Advertisement

Squats

Squats have many variations and each one of them can help you achieve an incredibly toned lower body. To perform it, begin with keeping your back straight and getting in the squat posture. Bring your hips a bit lower than your knees and push back to the starting position. Doing the exercise explosively can help burn even more calories.

Lunges

This exercise also mainly targets the lower body muscles like hamstrings, quadriceps, and glutes while also helps in burning fat. Start from a standing position and place your right foot backward making your left thigh parallel to the ground. Drive the force from your left thigh and push in the initial position. Repeat this by switching to the other leg and complete 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps each.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.