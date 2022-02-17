Students Come up With a 90-day Mission to Help Farmers in Tamil Nadu

Education serves its purpose when it comes in handy in helping people. Such a case of education and layman skills coming together to make a better prospect for the farming industry has been seen in Tamil Nadu. A group of final year students from Anbil Dharmalingam Agricultural College and Research Institute is on a ninety-day mission to help the farmers of Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu. These students have studied agriculture and have immense knowledge of crops and farming, by the virtue of which they want to help the farmer by organising camps for them. Starting from February 1 in the Veppanthattai block of the Perambalur district the mission will go up to 90 days. In this mission, the students will aim to educate the farmers about the crops like maize, cotton, sugarcane, and onion.

By far in their mission, the students have found that there is a leaf twister disease in the onion crop. Students have come up up with a solution and made the farmers aware of it. In an interview with TNIE (The New Indian Express), one of the students talked about how the farmers are not aware of the leaf twister disease in the onion crop. The students have raised awareness about the diseases and come up with remedies as well to help out the farmers. Now, the situation is better as many farmers are educated about several things related to their crops that they did not know of before. To deal with the leaf twister disease, a handful of farmers are using native seeds. They are now aware that hybrid seeds can put a negative effect on the crop. Even resowing the seeds from the crops is not good for the crop.

Advertisement

The students are collectively working in the areas including Veeranganur, Annamangalam, V Kalathur, and Valikandapuram villages. Students find out that the leaf twister disease in the onion crop started in a field in Valikandapuram. Not only this but the students have also helped farmers to know the pricing of fertilizers and talked about authentic ways of cultivation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.