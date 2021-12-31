Study Finds Viagra Can be Used to Cure Cancer

Viagra is not something that people would generally associate with curing a disease, let alone cancer. Viagra, aka sildenafil, is primarily known for its use as a performance enhancing drug for men during sex. Now, a new research has claimed that Viagra is also capable of treating a rare type of cancer. The claim was made in the journal eCancermedicalscience that Viagra could be used to reduce cancer.

This research was being carried out through the Anti-cancer Fund of Belgium and Global Cure, which is an American organisation. Although controversies have erupted in many countries regarding the use of Viagra, but this new finding might open open up new avenues for cancer research. Although more study needs to be done in this regard, experts are hopeful of inching closer to discovering a better cure for cancer.

According to the research, scientists have identified the ability to develop a new drug by cultivating and developing the phosphodiesterase 5 -PDE5 element which is present in Viagra. PDE5 is present in all the medicines which make up Viagra.

Dr Pan Pantziarka of the Anti Cancer Fund said that there are many properties of Viagra which are unknown to common people. He said that this drug was first developed for angina, which is a throat problem.

After Viagra was used for angina, it was observed that it displayed a great positive effect in curing erectile dysfunction. This was an even greater success and made people understand the true utility of viagra. After being employed for curing angina, it started being used to cure pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Right now, experts are identifying its ability to eliminate cancer. They speculate that in the future, this drug can definitely be used to eliminate cancer forever. A lot of research is going on in this regard, and scientists are hopeful of making a breakthrough pretty soon.

