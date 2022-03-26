Stunted Hair Growth? Let's Understand Where It's Going All Wrong For You

Everyone wants dense and beautiful hair. But poor diet, genetics, hormonal imbalance or overprocessing play a crucial role in your hair growth. By knowing and understanding these things, you can always take remedial measures.

There is a growing number of people who feel that their hair growth has become stagnant. Notwithstanding a nourishing protein-rich diet, expensive hair spas and shampoos, the inches just aren’t adding up? Well, certain factors are hampering your hair growth. Here are the possible reasons your hair has stopped growing or isn’t growing faster.

Hormonal Imbalance

Advertisement

Stunted hair growth is especially common among women. During pregnancy, periods or because of PCOS, androgen hormonal imbalance may occur, causing the hair growth to stop or even leading to hair fall.

Genetics

If you have a family history of hair loss, chances are that you will also experience stunted hair growth and hair fall. The genes for hair loss are usually passed from generation to generation through either side of the family.

Poor Diet

Taking a protein and vitamin-rich diet is very important for healthy hair. Lack of nutrients and vitamins like zinc, iron, folic acid and vitamins A, D & E, hampers your hair growth.

Thyroid

An overactive thyroid, as well as an underactive thyroid, may lead to hair loss and stunted hair growth.

Stress

Stress is also one of the main culprits for hair loss and no hair growth. Sleeping for eight hours every day is very important for healthy hair growth.

Overprocessing and Hair Products

Advertisement

Frequent dying and straightening can also hamper hair growth. Using shampoos and conditioners which contain harmful chemicals can severely damage the follicles and lead to hair loss. Using organic shampoos is highly advisable.

Old Age

As you grow older, hair growth eventually slows down. One might also experience hair loss.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.