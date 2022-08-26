Style File: Shefali Shah is the Boss Lady of Style We All Aspire to Be

Celebrated actor Shefali Shah’s gusto and passion for cinema makes her the most sought-after actor in the film industry. While her fiery onscreen presence has been largely appreciated, it’s Shefali’s personality that exudes power and elegance.

Offscreen too, Shefali Shah is a powerhouse when it comes to style and fashion. Slaying it in power suits and lungi skirts, this boss lady is an icon of elegance with a hint of pizzazz. With the release of Darlings and the latest Delhi Crime Season 2 on Netflix, Shefali has been serving haute and happening looks, curated by celebrity stylist Radhika Mehra.

To celebrate the actor’s style mantra, here’s a look at some of her bold, chic and powerful looks you can take inspiration from.

CO-ORDINATED CHARM

A favourite among celebrities during promotions, the co-ord set is a star in its own. Shefali Shah nails this pink Iris co-ord set from House of Soi like a diva. Comfortably chic, the co-ord set is a perfect look for your travel diaries. Crafted with luxurious Bemberg silk, this set can be worn from day to night. Pair it with hoop earrings and minimal makeup and you are all set to take on the world like Shefali.

BLACK MAGIC

You can never go wrong with a black ensemble. Giving it a sexy twist, Shefali Shah adorned this gorgeous black lungi skirt from label 431-88 by Shweta Kapur. The slit in the skirt adds a hint of boldness to the overall look. You could either pair the lungi skirt with a matching black shirt or crop top.

DESI TADKA

Nailing the six yards of sheer elegance like a true diva, Shefali looks resplendent in a printed sari from Tasha. The turquoise and red hand block printed saree features the classic chevron stripes on the sari border. Here Shefali is seen pairing the gorgeous saree with a sleeveless chevron striped blouse.

S FOR SASSY

Shefali Shah sizzles in a cowl skirt and off shoulder top set from Nupur Kanoi. The black, red, and white colours beautifully blend into this free-flowing ensemble. The handmade shibori tie and dye print is a masterpiece to try on this festive season.

OF POISE AND POWER

Be the boss of your own style! Shefali Shah looks feisty in this French peri blazer and wide legged pants. Rich in prints featuring foliage designs on the pantsuit, the ensemble by Rishi and Vibhuti is a perfect look for classy day brunch.

