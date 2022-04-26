Style File: The Do’s and Don’ts of Music Festival Fashion in 2022

Coachella 2022 set the tone for festival fashion, after a two-year hiatus. From co-ord sets, crochet dresses to glam and the classic denim, this year the music festival saw attendees dressed to the nines.

Even though music is the reason why people from across the globe attend the festival, it’s the onstage and offstage looks that end up being talked about. Over the years, music festivals across the globe have seen attendees sport ensembles created by fast fashion brands such as H&M, Zara etc. While Coachella came to a close on April 24th, the season of music and fashion has just begun. If you are planning to attend a music festival or event this year, then here’s a guide to help you up your style game. Take a look.

There’s a handful of music festivals that take place in India. And given the unpredictable climate, one tends to decide on the festival look depending on the weather forecast. On a hot sunny day at a music festival, while it’s important to stay hydrated, the body also yearns for breathable fabrics. You can never go wrong with a classic white T-shirt with a visage of your favourite artist or band paired with denim shorts/skirt or a white corset/crop top paired with baggy jeans.

While layering helps if it gets chilly in the evenings, it is important that you carry a jacket or shawl, which is light in weight. A heavy coat or jacket can be a hindrance especially if the distance from one stage to the other is a lot.

Sunglasses are one of the most popular accessories at music festivals. Invest in a pair of sunglasses that’s not only stylish but also protects your eyes from the UV rays. Similarly, accessories such as printed scarves, quirky umbrellas etc will add a classic touch to your overall look. Tie the scarf as a headband or a bandana to keep the sweat at bay. Also, an umbrella with fun prints and designs can be a stylish addition to your overall look too.

And most important of all, shoes. You are going to be on your feet all day, so make sure you wear comfortable footwear. Avoid wearing heels to a music festival. If you are wearing it for your Instagram posts, we suggest you carry a pair of flats too. Also, try to skip the lace-up heels. They are uncomfortable and will leave you with marks by the end of the day.

Comfort is key, but it doesn’t mean you have to make it boring. Jazz up your festival fashion looks with some shimmer and sequins. If Harry Styles’ Gucci sequin jumpsuit is your moodboard. Great! However, ensure the sequins don’t end up giving you or your friends scratch marks. You could go for something like actor Storm Reid’s printed ensemble featuring minimal sequin work.

Balancing bling and colour in her look was Natasha Poonawalla who shimmered in a luminous Dior ensemble. The bright pink and black jacket paired with a holographic skirt and white top, made it a glamorous festival fashion look to try out this season.

Who said you need to wear only western outfits at music festivals? Give your own desi twist to your festival fashion look. Take inspiration from Alia Bhatt’s teal chiffon kaftan blouse, a lacy green bralette and tie-belt dark khaki beige shorts from Sabyasachi x H&M. You could also opt for a Huemn printed black crop top and pair it with a checkered lungi. Drape the lungi with pleats to ensure free movement to help you dance the night away to your favourite music.

