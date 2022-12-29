Stylemakers of 2022: Celebrity Stylists Behind The Iconic Looks of Your Favourite Stars

Behind every fashionable star is a talented and hardworking stylist. From red carpet dramatic looks to putting together a series of looks for movie promotions, they have done it all. This year, every celebrity stylist has put their best foot forward and taken on challenges to ensure their star looks the part.

They are responsible for setting trends and also at times end up being on the receiving end when the star gets trolled for an outfit he or she has worn. From curating outfits, to mixing and matching jewellery to fixing a last minute stitch, there’s a lot a stylist does and to celebrate their work, here’s celebrating the best stylemakers who make the impossible possible for your favourite stars.

Anaita Shroff Adajania

One of the few celebrated fashion stylists from the country, who can make styling look so effortless. From kicking off the year with Gehraiyaan, where she was lauded for her comfortably chic styling for the main cast which included Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa to styling entrepreneur and fashion icon Natasha Poonwalla in an iconic Sabyasachi X Schiaparelli saree for MET Gala, 2022 has been a rewarding year for Anaita. Having styled celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mandanna, Gauri Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan among others, Anaita’s styling is a perfect amalgamation of contemporary yet timeless styles.

Ami Patel

She is the reason behind Alia Bhatt’s flawless bridal glow. It was the unconventional colour story of Alia Bhatt’s wedding outfit that won hearts. Ami Patel’s styling is an epitome of grace and elegance and is a celebration of India wear. It’s all heart when you have Ami styling a celebrity. If you notice, Ami loves exploring Indian silhouettes and Indian craftsmanship and styles it on her stars. She has styled a variety of actors such as Karishma Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh to name a few.

Eka Lakhani

This year has been special for Eka Lakhani not just as a stylist but also as a costume designer. The Ponniyin Selvan: I costumes garnered accolades for its precision and intricate detailing. Also, this year, she took on the challenge of styling the king of quirk, actor Ranveer Singh. Yes, everyone was shook when Ranveer stepped out in a monochromatic suit looking sharp and dapper. Looks like Eka has found a way to balance his quirky style with just the right amount of classics.

Mohit Rai

Mohit Rai is a storyteller and he tells it via his styling. Throughout 2022, every silhouette he has styled on his celebrity star, has been one enticing narrative. One of the highlights of Mohit’s year has been styling businessperson and style icon Paris Hilton who visited India to launch her perfume brand. Though she was styled in an array of designerwear, it was the pink sequin saree Paris draped that stole the show. It was like giving a piece of India to Paris.

Shaleena Nathani

2022 has been Shaleena Nathani’s year. As a stylist, she has gone above and beyond for her stars including global icon Deepika Padukone. From the series of iconic styles Deepika wore as a first time jury member at the 75th Cannes International Film Festival to styling lady superstar Nayantara on her wedding, Shaleena’s journey has been one fashionable ride. The stylist extraordinaire, Shaleena’s styling was the talk of the town for her out of the box styling for the popular songs Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. Here’s hoping for more such stylish moments in 2023 as well.

