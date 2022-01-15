Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2022: All You Need to Know

The birth anniversary of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose is celebrated on January 23 every year. Bose was born on January 23, 1897, in Cuttack, Odisha. A politician and intellectual par excellence, Netaji is known for his special contribution to India’s freedom struggle.

This year, it’s Netaji’s 125th birth anniversary, and therefore, the government has declared that the day will be celebrated as the Parakram Diwas. Not just that, this year, the Republic Day celebrations will also start a day before they usually begin..

Born to mother Prabhabati Bose and father Janakinath Bose, Netaji considered Swami Vivekanand his spiritual guru. He formed the Azad Hind Fauj, a military regiment, to counter Britishers.

Bose also formed a woman battalion named Rani Jhansi regiment. Bose was the one who first referred to Mahatma Gandhi the position as the father of the nation.

Netaji inspired thousands of youngsters to join the battle for freedom. He left his ICS job and came back to India from England to be a part of the freedom struggle. He played a role of a social revolutionary.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose gave the slogans “Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Main Tumhe Azadi Dunga" and “Jai Hind".

