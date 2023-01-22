Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023: Best Wishes, Images, Messages, Greetings and Quotes to Share on Parakram Diwas

SUBHAS CHANDRA BOSE JAYANTI 2023 WISHES IMAGES, QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: 23 January, 2023 marks Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s 126th birth anniversary. Owing to the legendary freedom fighter’s extraordinary grit and insurmountable contribution to the Indian freedom struggle, Netaji’s birthday is also observed as Parakram Diwas.

Born to mother Prabhabati Bose and father Janakinath Bose, Netaji considered Swami Vivekanand his spiritual guru. He formed the Azad Hind Fauj, a military regiment, to counter Britishers. Bose also formed a woman battalion named Rani Jhansi regiment. Bose was the one who first referred to Mahatma Gandhi the position as the father of the nation.

Advertisement

Here are some inspiring quotes by the stalwart of the freedom struggle:

1. We have to build our life on the theory which contains the maximum truth. We cannot sit still because we cannot or do not know the absolute truth.

2. Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give, if you want to get.

3. Reality is, after all, too big for our frail understanding to fully comprehend. Nevertheless, we have to build our life on the theory which contains the maximum truth.

Advertisement

4. It is only on the basis of undiluted nationalism and of perfect justice and impartiality that the Indian Army of Liberation can be built up.

5. Men, money and material cannot by themselves bring victory or freedom. We must have the motive-power that will inspire us to brave deeds and heroic exploits.

6. Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle if there are no risks to be taken.

Advertisement

7. One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.

A look at some of the wishes that you can choose to send to commemorate Netaji’s birth anniversary:

1. On Netaji Jayanti, let’s promise to work towards the betterment of our country daily!

2. May we take inspiration from Netaji’s ideals and work to make our nation great!

3. Warm wishes on the occasion of Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti. The only way to celebrate this day is to promise to work towards creating a country Netaji always worked for.

4. As a citizen of India, we can never forget the contribution of Subhash Chandra Bose towards our bright and independent future.

5. In present times, we need a leader like Subhash Chandra Bose who can infuse us with the same patriotism and courage to create the nation we always dream of.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here