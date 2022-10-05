Sudden Cardiac Death: Follow These Simple Tips That Can Minimise The Risk

Those who have diabetes and blood pressure need to be more careful as they face higher risk of developing SDC.

The abrupt loss of heart function, consciousness, and breathing is called sudden cardiac death (SDC). According to Mayo Clinic, the condition is caused by a problem with the heart’s electrical system, which disturbs the pumping action leading to the stoppage of blood flow in the body. Notably, SDC is not the same as a heart attack as it blocks the blood flow to other parts of the body. In case of a heart attack, one of the coronary arteries gets blocked and heart muscles don’t get blood supply. If left untreated, sudden cardiac arrest can turn out to be fatal.

Here’s everything that you need to know about how to minimize the risk of SDC.

How to reduce the risk of SDC?

Dr TS Kler, Chairman, Fortis Heart and Vascular Institute, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, in his article published in the Indian Express, suggests that the risk of SDC can be prevented by regular checkups and screening for heart diseases. Dr Kler also suggests the risk of SDC can be minimised by reducing weight or obesity and adopting a healthy lifestyle.

Those who have diabetes and blood pressure need to be more careful as they face higher risk of developing SDC, according to Dr Kler. The ideal BP control is to keep it below 130/8.

To avoid the risk of sudden cardiac arrest, it is important for people to follow regular meditation and yoga. It should be done for about 45 minutes at least for 5 days a week. Meanwhile, young people must indulge themselves in extra-curricular activities including sports.

Causes of developing SDC

Dr Kler suggests that men are at a greater risk to develop SDC compared to women. There are a number of factors that can be responsible including obesity, diabetes, blood pressure and cholesterol. Unhealthy habits like smoking and drinking, and substance abuse can also cause SDC.

Symptoms of SDC

As per Mayo Clinic, the symptoms of SDC include loss of consciousness, no pulse, sudden collapse, weakness, shortness of breath, and more. One must consult a doctor immediately if they feel sudden discomfort, chest pain, rapid irregular heartbeats, dizziness, and unexplained wheezing.

