Suffering From Arthritis? Here Are 5 Foods That Can Help Relieve Symptoms

Every year, October 12 is observed as World Arthritis Day across the globe. Arthritis is a health condition that causes pain, swelling and stiffness in the joints and anyone suffering from it knows how bad it can get. There are various types of arthritis and the most common of them all is Osteoarthritis, which develops in joints with overuse.

Another kind of arthritis is rheumatoid arthritis, where the immune system starts attacking the joints. While this disease is extremely problematic, there are numerous food items that can help reduce inflammation and control the symptoms of arthritis in an individual.

According to Healthline, these 5 foods will help you ease your arthritis symptoms:

Ginger

Along with being a versatile ingredient used to add both aroma and flavour to a variety of dishes, ginger is also known to ease arthritis pain and other symptoms. Ginger extract can help in decreasing levels of specific inflammatory markers of arthritis and some components of the spice also block the production of inflammation-promoting substances in the body.

Garlic

Garlic is popular for its innumerable health benefits. In addition to cancer-fighting properties, the spice also reduces the risk of heart conditions as well as dementia. Garlic has anti-inflammatory properties that can benefit arthritis patients and help reduce the disease’s symptoms.

Berries

Berries are full of antioxidants, minerals and vitamins – all of which are essential for the proper functioning of the body. The anti-inflammatory properties present in them make them perfect for arthritis patients. Rich in quercetin and rutin, berries prevent inflammation-causing processes in the body.

Olive Oil

Extra virgin olive oil not only helps in preventing inflammation in the joints but also reduces swelling and slows cartilage destruction.

Spinach

Spinach is a powerhouse of antioxidants, which can help relieve inflammation and stop the progress of rheumatoid arthritis as well as osteoarthritis.

