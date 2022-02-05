Suffering From Chest Burn? These Home Remedies Can Help

Who does not love junk food? But, in the enjoyment of great taste, at times, we forget that we are overeating. Due to this, we end up having problems of indigestion and burning in the chest. Overeating spicy food can also cause heartburn. This might seem to be a small problem but, the burn can create a lot of trouble. If you are someone who doesn’t like taking medicines, then there are many homemade remedies that you can try to cure this issue. Let’s read about some of these homemade remedies.

>Have cold milk

Milk is a good source of protein, and cold milk can help. You can have a glass of cold milk with a spoon of honey before sleeping, and it will help reduce the irritation.

>Lemon

Lemon is one great option to cure the problem to an extent. Not only this, but lemon also helps the digestion system. If you take lemon water, every day, then it can help you keep the problems of acidity at bay

>Bananas

Bananas are highly rich in potassium and calcium. It can do wonders to your chest irritation.

>Ginger

To get rid of acidity or chest burn, you can also take the help of ginger. Due to its medicinal properties, ginger can prove beneficial. You can have ginger tea or chew a little bit of it before going to sleep.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

