Every second person suffers from constipation. It occurs when the bowel movements become less frequent and there is difficulty in stool passing. It usually happens due to changes in diet or inadequate water intake.

If constipation is not treated on time then it may have a bad effect on the body. Symptoms of constipation include abdominal pain, hard stool passage, swelling in the stomach and loss of appetite. Nowadays poor dietary habits are mainly responsible for such conditions. Eating fewer salads or green vegetables and fruits, drinking less water and consuming more processed food may increase constipation problems. To avoid such conditions, it is necessary to include nutritious food in your diet.

Here are 5 food items that will help you to get rid of constipation problems:

1. Linseed oil - Linseed oil (alsi oil) and olive oil can improve bowel movements. Linseed oil also contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties, which strengthen digestion and help to lower stomach-related problems.

2. Vegetables and legumes - If you are suffering from constipation, then you must eat green fibrous vegetables.

3. Pulses - Beans and lentils (masoor dal) can help deal with constipation issues. Potassium, folate, zinc and vitamin B6 found in pulses help improve digestion.

4. Fruits - Fruits, rich in fibre, can help you get rid of constipation. That’s why it is recommended to eat lots of fruits when you have constipation problems. The soluble fibre present in fruits accelerates bowel movements which detoxify the stomach.

5. Water - Less water intake is one of the biggest reasons for constipation. People who drink less water often face the problems of constipation. So it is advised to drink a sufficient amount of water daily. Drinking hot water will also be beneficial for this condition.

Apart from the above-mentioned food items, consuming soup and juice can also be beneficial. You can also try having lemon water with black salt, and ginger tea. Triphala is also considered good to fight constipation problems. Yoga is also the best way to get rid of constipation.

