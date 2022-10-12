Suffering From Dengue Fever? Expert Explains What To Do To Cure Mild Symptoms

The aftermath of the rainy season brings with it the possibility of a dengue fever outbreak. The months of September-October have seen a rapid increase in the number of cases of dengue fever around the nation. Dengue virus is caused by the bites of infected Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes. The symptoms of dengue appear about 4-10 days after the bite and high fever along with extreme fatigue are among the most common symptoms.

The platelet count starts to rapidly fall, and it can cause the severity of the disease to increase at a fast pace too. Therefore, it is important to start the treatment as soon as possible when someone is infected with the dengue virus.

According to Dr Sonia Rawat, a Physician at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, dengue fever, if treated well, can disappear in a few days. People are advised by her to take Paracetamol tablets according to their weight. Apart from this, taking anything else without a doctor’s consultation can prove to be harmful to the patients. Antibiotics are usually beneficial for the body but taking one during dengue can cause the number of platelets to further reduce and deteriorate your condition.

Some symptoms of dengue are:

- High fever

- Body aches

- Headaches

- Abdominal pain

- Extreme fatigue

- Vomiting

- Low platelets

Dr Sonia suggests that Paracetamol tablets when taken 15 mg per kilogram by weight can help in reducing the symptoms of the disease. Patients should take the medicine about 3-4 times a day and drink lots of water along with a liquid diet.

It is advised to get a blood test done in case a fever persists during the current season as it can be an early symptom of dengue fever. If neglected, the problem might get worse and you might have to be admitted to a hospital for proper treatment of the disease.

