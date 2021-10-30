Suffering From Flu? Here's How You Can Recover Fast Amid COVID-19

With a dip in temperature and the onset of the winter season, flu cases are on a sharp rise. Though flu infections are quite common during seasonal changes, their threat has become more serious due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Flu symptoms can take up to two to five days to show post contraction and in most cases, are quite similar to signs of COVID-19 infection.

Both of them attack the respiratory function of the body, so, it becomes very important to take extra care of our immune system. If you come in contact with the flu infection, here are a few ways that could help you recover faster.

Restrict interaction

Flu is contagious and if you get infected, there are chances that you may pass it on to others as well. So, the very first thing to do after showing flu symptoms is to limit your movement. Step out of the house only when it’s an emergency or the symptoms have calmed down significantly. Try to wear a mask even when while interacting with family members in the house

Take medicines advised by doctors

People usually take over the counter medicines without even consulting a doctor for the flu. While it may generally work, taking medicine without proper consultation is never a good idea. So, make sure to consult a doctor before following any medication

Intake light food

The immune system becomes weak during flu infection and even our eating habits are affected severely. So, it becomes very important to take intake the right food. Avoid eating spicy and oily food and go for lighter options like oatmeal, soup, khichdi and dal.

Hydrate

Flu complications can dehydrate your body, so it’s important to give your body the required fluid intake. Maintain your hydration level by taking water and other drinks. Make sure to take at least 1-2 litres of water during the recovery from the flu.

Check your pre-existing medical conditions

While flu infections are not very serious, their effects can be severe when combined with any pre existing medication conditions like blood pressure and blood sugar. So if you are dealing with any such medical condition, make sure to keep a track of them.

Be vary of severe flu symptoms.

Flu infection usually lasts for 8 to 10 days but in some cases, it can worsen. If you continue to face symptoms like dehydration, dizziness, confusion, delirium, abdominal pain or swelling and rashes for longer than usual, seek good medical advice.

While we have tried listing some of the precautions that you could to boost the recovery process, it’s also advisable to consult medical professional help for supervision.

