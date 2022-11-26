Suffering From Gout? Changes You Need to Make to Keep Uric Acid Levels Under Control

Our fast-paced and busy lives often make it difficult for us to adopt healthy lifestyle choices. People even struggle to find time to drink water. Consuming lesser amounts of water leads to increased uric acid in the body. However, insufficient water isn’t the only cause of high uric acid levels. When kidneys don’t eliminate uric acid efficiently, its level increases, and this causes a disease known as gout.

Gout is diagnosed by symptoms such as inflammation, pain and swelling of the joints. When the uric acid levels increase above the allowed limit, one must make certain dietary changes.

People often ask whether a person suffering from gout can include eggs in their diet. According to Healthline, certain foods such as red meat are rich in purines. Edibles that have high purine content only add to the problem of gout and further increase the body’s uric acid levels. Therefore, one should adopt a diet that has foods with low purine levels. Hence, eggs are a good food to add to your diet.

In a research conducted in 2015 and published in the Singapore Chinese Health Study journal, it was observed how different protein sources affect flare-ups in participants, who suffered from gout. Results suggested that eggs, nuts, seeds and grain products did not have a significant associated risk of increasing gout.

One should talk to their doctor and prepare a diet chart according to the medical professional’s suggestion to keep gout in control. But a diet with foods that are low in purines generally includes cherries, coffee, tea, green tea, low-fat dairy products, plant oils such as canola, olive and sunflower, vegetables, nuts and seeds, eggs, legumes, and whole-grain products.

Processed foods, shellfish, refined carbohydrates, red meat such as beef, lamb and pork, and organ and glandular meat such as liver and sweetbreads should be avoided if you suffer from gout, as these edibles are rich in purines.

Alcoholic beverages should only be consumed under a doctor’s supervision, as they can lead to an increase in uric acid levels if consumed unchecked.

