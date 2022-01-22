Suffering From Insomnia? Try This Desi Drink

The problem of weakness is common these days. Men also face several problems owing to weakness. In such a situation a lot of them turn to medicine for assistance. However, this problem can be treated with home remedies as well.

Here is a healthy and easy-to-prepare drink that after consumption will make you feel fit and healthy round the clock. This will only need milk, dates, and fox nuts to make.

How to make the drink

Soak the dates and fox nuts for at least two to three hours in water. Now, take a glass of milk and add dates and fox nuts to it. Blend this mixture until everything is thoroughly combined.

Your delectable beverage is now ready. Consume it daily for excellent results. You can also add honey to the milk if you want to make it taste better.

This drink also aids digestion and alleviates constipation. If you suffer from insomnia then taking this drink can help you enjoy a good night’s sleep.

Dates

Dates are high in calcium, fibre, zinc, magnesium, and iron, all of which contribute to increasing the stamina of men. Besides that, they can also help in the promotion of healthy digestion.

Fox Nuts

Carbohydrates, protein, minerals, fat, and phosphorous are all abundant in Fox Nuts. Its regular consumption boosts testosterone production in the body which aids in addressing physical weakness in men.

Milk

Milk acts as a stamina booster. You can significantly increase your stamina and energy by drinking milk on a daily basis. Consumption of hot milk may alleviate body pain.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

