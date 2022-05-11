Suffering From Poor Metabolism? Here are 5 Easy Ways to Boost Metabolic Rate

What is metabolism? It is a technical term used to describe the chemical reactions in the body. The higher the metabolic rate, the more calories an individual burns, and the easier it is to shed kilos. High metabolism also boosts the energy levels of the body. Increasing the metabolism is not a tedious task, one can make small lifestyle changes and incorporate tips into the routine.

Eat Protein

Eating food increases the metabolic rate for a few hours and it is called the thermic effect of food (TEF). Under this situation, the body needs extra calories to digest, absorb and process the nutrients in your meal. Protein causes the largest rise in TEF, increasing the metabolic rate by 15–30%. On the other hand, carbs increase the metabolic rate by 5–10%, while fats do it by 0–3%. Eating protein makes you feel more full and prevents overeating. Including more protein in the diet can prevent a drop in metabolism.

Advertisement

Drink More Water

People who drink more water are more successful at losing weight. Drinking water may also temporarily speed up your metabolism. This calorie-burning effect may be even greater if you drink cold water, as the body uses energy to heat it up to bring it to body temperature. Drinking water half an hour before eating a meal can help one eat less.

HIIT

Advertisement

High-intensity interval training or HIIT is basically quick and intense bursts of activity. It helps you burn more fat by increasing your body’s metabolic rate, even after the workout. This effect is believed to be greater for HIIT as compared to other exercises.

Good Sleep

Advertisement

Lack of sleep is linked to a number of health issues, one major being an increase in the risk of obesity. This might happen because of the negative effect of sleep deprivation on metabolism. Improper sleeping schedule leads to increased blood sugar levels and insulin resistance. It also boosts the hunger hormone ghrelin and decreases the fullness hormone leptin. Majority of people who are sleep-deprived feel hungry at irregular intervals and further struggle to lose weight.

Drink Coffee/Green Tea

The caffeine in coffee can boost metabolism by 3–11%, but if you are not a coffee fan, green tea is at your rescue. Both the beverages promote fat burning. However, coffee seems to affect lean people more as compared to those who are overweight. Coffee and green tea’s effects on metabolism and fat burning might also contribute to weight loss.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.