Suffering from Premenstrual Syndromes? Try These Simple Ways to Have a Smooth Premenstrual Phase

The female body is complex. It goes through a number of changes in different stages of life. One of the major changes is the beginning of the menstrual cycle. Healthy periods are a sign of healthy fertilization. However, periods do not come alone, they bring with them various other symptoms which become visible weeks before the next cycle. These symptoms are called premenstrual syndrome.

What is Premenstrual Syndrome?

As the name suggests, Premenstrual syndrome happens when some signs like mood swings and tender breasts appear before the arrival of periods. Every female goes through different symptoms depending on their body. A woman can even have contrasting symptoms during each cycle.

What are the symptoms of PMS?

Some of the common signs and symptoms that a woman suffers during the premenstrual phase include:

Mood swings

Anxiety

Irritability

Tiredness

Disturbance in sleep

Bloating

Abdominal pain

Thigh pain

Tender breasts

Headache

Pimples or Acne

Greasy hair

Food cravings or changes in appetite

Increased sexual desire

How to get relief from PMS symptoms?

Exercise

Exercising keeps the body active and fit. It helps in keeping the hormones in balance. At the same time, exercises like aerobics help in lessening the symptoms during the premenstrual phase. It also relieves instant pain by relaxing the muscles.

Drinking a lot of water

To stay hydrated, we must have seven to eight glasses of water daily. Drinking enough water is said to be useful in making the headache go away.

Take a warm shower

A warm water shower helps in relieving stress, anxiety and pain. It is said to relax the nerves and calm the body making it feel better.

Balanced diet

Food cravings occur due to a deficiency of certain nutrients in the body. The sugar craving may occur due to low magnesium levels which you can get rid of by having a balanced nutritious meal every day.

Pain Killers

If abdominal pain or thigh pain does not go away naturally, then one can take over-the-counter pain killers as well. Pain killers like Ibuprofen or Meftal can be consumed to get pain relief.

Yoga and meditation

People who often suffer from insomnia or disturbed sleep during the premenstrual phase must do yoga and meditation daily. Yoga and meditation are beneficial to calm the body and make you sleep better.

