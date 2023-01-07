Suffering From Rheumatoid Arthritis? Try These Easy Exercises

Rheumatoid arthritis is a condition where the immune system of the body starts attacking its own tissue, mostly joints. It can be quite painful, and joint stiffness is very common in such conditions. Health experts suggest maximum physical activity to counter the effects of rheumatoid arthritis. Walks and cycling are often recommended for people who suffer from this condition. Along with relieving pain, regular exercise improves joint function and helps in increasing the flexibility and motion of the body.

Take a look at some of these exercises, which can be performed by those suffering from the condition. Be sure to seek advice from a doctor before you start exercising.

Stretching

Stretching makes the body more flexible and relaxes the muscles. If done on a regular basis, it can help reduce rheumatoid arthritis symptoms. Establish a daily stretching programme, but do not forget to warm up before starting.

Walking

Walking is the most natural way of keeping your joints active and healthy. It also keeps a check on your heart’s health. Normally, walks should be done at a brisk pace; but for people with arthritis pain, start slow. Increase the pace only according to your comfort. If you experience pain, keep your pace normal.

Tai Chi and Yoga

Both yoga and tai chi, which combine meditation, soft positions and breathing exercises, can be particularly helpful for rheumatoid arthritis. They help the body become flexible and balanced, while reducing stress.

Cycling

Cardiovascular disease risk can significantly increase by rheumatoid arthritis. Cycling is useful for enhancing cardiovascular health. Cycling helps to reduce body stiffness, move joints, correct body motion and strengthen the legs. Do get the advice of a professional before engaging in any activity, if you have rheumatoid arthritis.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

