Suffering From Thin And Hairfall? Here Are Some DIY Hacks With Onion

Haircare is an important form of self-love. Lush, silky hair gives everyone a level of confidence that makes you feel good. Receding hairline and lessening density leads to low self-esteem and worrying too much about how you look which distracts you from the more important things in life.

But hair damage repair can be done in lots of ways. Clinical methods fall in a category that a lot of people opt for. But some people believe in home remedies. Onion proves them right. Onion is an ingredient that can do wonders with your hair.

Here are some ways you can use onions to improve your hair health:

Advertisement

Onion Juice - Onion is abundant in sulfur. Sulfur improves hair density and makes your hair thick. It improves the hair strand’s tensile strength reducing hair fall. To prepare apple onion juice, grate an onion and extract its juice. Massage the scalp with light hands in a circular motion. Wash the hair with a mild shampoo after an hour. Apply 2-3 times a week.

Onion Oil – Onion helps improve your hair strength from the root. This prevents hair fall and thickening. To prepare, put small-chopped pieces of onion and coconut oil in a pan. Cook on low flame till the colour of the

oil changes. Massage your hair with the oil mixture once it cools down.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Onion Hair Mask – You can also try applying an onion hair mask for beautiful hair. For this, mix lemon juice, amla powder and onion juice. Make a consistent paste and apply it to your hair. Wash after half an hour with fresh water.

Advertisement

Consume Onion Juice – Apart from applying onion juice, consumption of onion juice also works wonders. Grind the onion in a mixer and separate the juice from the remaining pulp. Mix it with lemon juice and drink. This will help you improve your hair quality and also increase immunity.

Onion Aloe vera Gel – To repair your hair damage, an onion hair pack is a great remedy. To prepare it, add aloe vera gel, 3-4 drops of tea tree oil and onion paste. Mix them well and make a hair pack. Apply it to your hair properly and wash it after 30 minutes.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here