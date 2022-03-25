Suffering From Tuberculosis? Try These Simple Yoga Asanas to Fight the Infection

Tuberculosis is a bacterial infection that can prove to be life-threatening if not treated on time. The infectious disease targets the lungs and is also contagious in nature. It has three different stages of progress - exposure, latent, and active. The disease can be cured completely if it is detected during the first two stages. However, at the active stage, it is quite difficult to control the infection but it is not impossible to treat it. According to the World Health Organisation, India witnesses more than 10 lakh cases of Tuberculosis every year.

While a healthy person has less chances of contracting the infection, people who are suffering from HIV, malnutrition, diabetes, or people who use tobacco are at a higher risk, states WHO.

People suffering from Tuberculosis may witness some or all of the below-mentioned symptoms:

Coughing for three or more weeks

Coughing up blood or mucus

Chest pain, or pain with breathing or coughing

Unintentional weight loss

Fatigue

Fever

Night sweats

Chills

Loss of appetite

While a six- or 12-months medication course can help cure the infection, bringing a change in lifestyle is also equally important to manage the symptoms. One such way is performing specific yoga asanas daily to help improve your breathing and strengthen the lungs to fight the bacteria. Let’s look at some of the yoga asanas that can prove to be advantageous while dealing with TB.

Bhastrika Pranayama

The asana, which is commonly known as Bellow Breathing, helps in making the lungs strong and opens up the diaphragm to breathe properly. Actively inhaling and exhaling air through the nose creates an energy flow in the body. As TB generally attacks the lungs, it is important to keep them healthy. Start by sitting in a relaxed position with folded legs and a straight back. Now, start inhaling oxygen and exhaling carbon dioxide slowly. Gradually, increase the speed. Take a break after seven to 10 rounds. Then, start again. For better results, try it in a park or an area surrounded by greenery.

Kapalbhati Pranayama

Not just for the lungs, this asana also improves kidney and liver functions. Apart from this, yoga boosts immunity and rejuvenates the body to feel relaxed and energised. The asana has proven to cure many breathing disorders such as asthma, sinus and even, TB. It is performed by keeping the stomach in focus. Sit in a relaxed position with cross legs and keep the spine straight. Now inhale air by contracting your stomach muscle and breathe out by losing them. Start slowly and then, increase the speed. Do five rounds of ten sets each.

Tadasana

Tadasana or the mountain pose is an important yoga asana for respiratory health. It is useful in the proper functioning of the bronchioles and lungs. For performing this asana, one has to stand straight by joining their feet and keeping their hands above the head by doing Namaste. Raise the heels and stand by keeping the spine erect for at least 10 seconds. Now breathe out and come back in the relaxing position. Repeat the process about 10 times.

