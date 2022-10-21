Sugar-Free Dessert Options You Can Try at Home This Diwali

The 5-day festivities of Diwali, one of the most awaited festivals, are here. And so is the time of relishing delicious sweets and snacks. In many households, preparations have already begun. People have started cleaning their houses and decorating them with flowers, lights and diyas. One of the most important parts of Diwali is the delectable desserts. However, people suffering from diabetes or other health issues often avoid eating more sweets and snacks at the festivities. But they don’t need to anymore as we have curated a list of sugar-free desserts that you can enjoy this Diwali. Ready? Check out the list here:

Fig Mousse

Method:

Cook anjeer (doesn’t matter the amount of water it has) with china grass till anjeer becomes tender and gets dissolved with China grass.

Adjust water as it cooks. Ensure that there is enough water to cover the anjeer while it is being cooked.

Take the pan off of the flame. Add dal cheeni and let it cool.

Then, add milk powder and blend it to make a mixture.

After transferring it into the serving dish, garnish it with walnuts.

Refrigerate it and serve cold.

Faldhari Badam Ki Barfi

Method:

Take a deep non-stick kadhai. Add mawa and nuts.

Mix it well and cook it for 5 minutes on medium flame. Keep stirring it occasionally.

Add mixed nuts (walnuts, almonds and dry fruits of your choice), cardamom powder and nutmeg powder. Mix well.

Put the mixture in a greased aluminum tin.

Let it cool for 4-5 hours.

Cut into equal pieces and serve.

Grilled Almond Barfi

Method:

Grate khoya

Add khoya to a preheated pan. Cook for 3-4 minutes on low flame.

After removing it from the flame, mix roasted and crushed almonds into it. Then transfer it to a serving dish.

Place the dish in a hot oven at 200 C. Allow the sugar to caramelize.

After it is done, allow it to cool and then serve.

