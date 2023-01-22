Home » News » Lifestyle » Suhana, Shanaya Pose With Kendall Jenner While Looking Their Stylish Best; Pictures Inside

Suhana, Shanaya Pose With Kendall Jenner While Looking Their Stylish Best; Pictures Inside

Here is a peek at what Suhana Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor wore to the event as pictures of them posing with Kendall Jenner from yesterday night's Dubai Bash at the Palm Jumeirah is trending on social media

Advertisement

By: Lifestyle Desk

Edited By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: January 22, 2023, 11:18 IST

New Delhi, India

Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are two up-and-coming celebs who have already achieved huge fame. (Images: Instagram)
Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are two up-and-coming celebs who have already achieved huge fame. (Images: Instagram)

Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor joined many famous people at the lavish party in Dubai, including Kendall Jenner and Beyonce, who gave a special performance. If you liked the BFFs’ party attire, here is how much their glitzy costumes cost.

A long slew of well-known people, including Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, attended the opulent Atlantis The Royal hotel’s formal inauguration on the Palm Jumeirah. Numerous A-list celebrities attended the event, including Beyonce and Jay-Z, musician Liam Payne, rapper Kendall Jenner, and rapper Jay-Z. Suhana and Shanaya changed into chic party attire for one of the occasions; Shanaya wore a red bandeau midi dress, and Suhana went with a baby pink tiny dress. If you liked how they dressed for the Dubai night out, scroll down to find out where you can purchase the exact look.

Advertisement

BFFs Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor with Kendall Jenner

RELATED NEWS

The light pink hue of Suhana’s dress is accented by embellished spaghetti straps with bow embellishments, a tiny hem length, a plunging square neckline, a figure-hugging cut emphasising her lean frame, and a flowy skirt.

Advertisement

Suhana accessorised her look with chic pieces like a statement ring, sparkling diamond earrings, and embellished strappy high shoes. In the end, Suhana’s glam options included coral pink lipstick, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, reddened cheeks, luminous complexion, and feathery brows.

Shanaya Kapoor, on the other hand, opted for a vivid red midi dress with a sculpted silhouette, sheer panelling on the front, an off-the-shoulder neckline, and a midi hem length.

The whimsical yet risk-taking look was created by Shanaya with a glittering silver Valentino handbag, embellished silver stilettos, smokey eye shadow, a nude lip colour, flushed cheeks, and mascara on the lashes. The last touch was a neat ponytail with a centre part.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Lifestyle DeskOur life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News...Read More

first published: January 22, 2023, 11:12 IST
last updated: January 22, 2023, 11:18 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+12PHOTOS

Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Sharvari, Janhvi Kapoor Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Shanaya Kapoor And Suhana Khan Seen Partying With Kendall Jenner In Dubai, See Inside Pics