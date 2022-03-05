Suji vs Besan: Which Flour is Better for Weight Loss?

Weight loss has a lot to do with what you eat. Two favourite ingredients that fitness freaks love having for breakfast are Suji and Besan. Both the food items are low on calories and fill the stomach early which is why they are said to be the best breakfast options. However, people often debate which one is better. To answer this burning question, let’s look at the nutritional value of the two.

Suji or Semolina

Advertisement

Suji is a coarsely ground whole wheat that can be easily digested. Suji is a great breakfast option as it is light on the stomach. A 100 gm of suji is said to have 360 calories which is a great option for appetite and weight loss. Suji is a powerhouse of healthy carbohydrates which provides the body with instant energy. Apart from this, suji is also said to be rich in Iron. 100 gm of suji contains 1.23 mg of iron content. It does not have bad cholesterol which is good for heart health as well. Suji contains only 1 gram of fat per 100 gram Suji which doesn’t let you gain weight easily.

Besan or Gram Flour

Besan or Gram Flour is made of chickpeas and is a staple food ingredient in Indian households. We can make numerous delicious recipes like chila, pakoda from besan. Besan is said to be gluten-free and slowly gaining popularity over other gluten flours. A 100 gram of besan is said to have 387 calories. The same amount of besan is rich in carbohydrates. It has around 50 percent of carbohydrates and 6 grams of fat. Besan is quite heavy and fills the stomach much faster than any other flour which is why people prefer it over other flours for weight loss.

Which is better?

Advertisement

If we look at the nutritional contents of both the flours, Suji is a better option for fitness lovers over Besan. As Suji has more dietary fibre which makes digestion easier. Also, Suji has less fat and carbohydrates content than Besan. It is important to have limited fat and carbohydrates content in your diet. However, people with diabetes should consume Besan over Suji as it has less glycemic index than Suji. Suji also has gluten which makes it a no option for gluten-sensitive people.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.